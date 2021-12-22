DO SIDE-CHICKS IMPROVE THEIR LIVES?

By Lifestyle Reporter | It’s so beautiful, true love is there, Chie Masiziba explains how many women are falling into the trap of becoming side chicks, when they could easily find their own who they can grow up with.

Chie says let’s just call a spade a spade: there’s nothing cool about being a side chick, because deep down in your heart you know that there’s no woman who doesn’t want their own man. A man will rent you a flat in the avenues, and they will even give you $1,000 but if you could only look further to see what they have in their possession which has been built by their loyal woman. Instead of settling for a secret relationship why not look for your own man who you can build?

AT THE END OF IT ALL, DOES IT PAY TO BE A SIDE CHICK?