July Moyo Boots Out Mafume, Replaces Him With Mwonzora Ally

By A Correspondent- Local government minister July Moyo has booted out Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume from Town House and replaced him with Stewart Mutizwa of the MDC-T.

Moyo said he suspended Mafume because he had pending criminal cases of corruption.

The state is also accusing Mafume of arranging the allocations of Westlea stands to his sister and secretary at his law firm as well as bribing a potential key witness in the matter.