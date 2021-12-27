ZimEye
1/5 When President Mugabe announced he would vote for @nelsonchamisa, and not @edmnangagwa, on the eve of the 2018 elections; it was on the back of lots of ground work that had been done by "G40" around the country, in some provinces more than in others, since the Nov 2017 coup!— Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) December 27, 2021
2/5 The "G40" 2018 Chamisa campaign didn't extend to MDC; as shown by the messaging & the results. Hence ZanuPF won 145 out of 210 parliamentary seats, out performing @edmnangagwa who got 125. Chamisa won 85, outperforming MDC with 63; he won the poll but it was stolen from him! pic.twitter.com/D2fHua6a4H
— Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) December 27, 2021
3/5 In actively & openly campaigning for @nelsonchamisa in 2018; and exposing the stolen vote since then, in various fora including here; President Mugabe & "G40" never said they wanted to join the #MDC; never. IT WAS PURE COALITION POLITICS. Only dogmatic cultists don't get it!— Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) December 27, 2021
4/5 With President Mugabe no more & MDC-A cultists running amok with their intolerance and immaturity, surely things cannot be like they were in 2018. Just like ZanuPF can't have a one party state; a one party opposition is untenable. No one will beg anyone for anything pre-2023!— Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) December 27, 2021
5/5 If there's anyone who still thinks "G40" is @Hon_Kasukuwere, @PatrickZhuwao, @waltermzembi and me; then that person knows nothing useful about real politics in Zimbabwe. Some of us, certainly I, have seen @nelsonchamisa as the best foot forward but maybe we are in fact wrong!— Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) December 27, 2021
