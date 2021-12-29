Another Armed Robbery Near Nemaisa Residence

By A Correspondent- Police is investigating an armed case robbery near Chadcombe at Glenara and Chiremba Roads, Braeside, where a man lost US$45K.

Chadcombe is where Ex-CID official Joseph Nemaisa resides.

“The suspects stopped the victim who was driving a Discovery vehicle at the traffic lights, pointed a firearm before dragging him out of the vehicle, and snatched a box with the cash on the passenger seat,” ZRP posted on their Twitter handle Tuesday.

“1/2 The ZRP warns the public against keeping large sums of cash in their homes, business premises and on their person. On 27/12/21, a Harare businessman lost USD45 000 cash to robbers after he was attacked by unknown suspects who were armed with an unidentified pistol,” said ZRP.