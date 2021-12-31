Baby Run Over By Scotchcart While Mom Was Busy Harvesting Mopani Worms

By A Correspondent- Parents and guardians are urged to always ensure the safety of their children. This follows three recent sudden death cases involving children in Binga, Harare and Gwanda.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) reports that on the 29th of this month, an infant was killed in a fatal Road Traffic Accident when an animal-drawn vehicle ran over the child along Georgia-Garanyemba Road, Guyu, while her mother, who had left the child lying by the roadside, was harvesting Mopani worms.

In a related case, a one-year-old infant who had followed her mother to the garden, drowned in a well whilst her mother (18) was fetching some vegetables on Tuesday 28 December 2021 at Manjolo, Binga.

Meanwhile, an 8-month-old baby drowned in a dish full of water placed beside a bed on which the baby was lying in Dzivarasekwa, Harare yesterday whilst her mother (24) was doing her laundry outside the house.