Madam Boss Is The People’s Best 2021 Celebrity

By-Woman Zimbabwean comedian and socialite Madam Boss, real name Tyra Chikocho, won the African Social Star of 2020 at the 2021 E! People’s Choice Awards.

In the race to be crowned the African Social Star of 2021 from South Africa was YouTube sensation Lasizwe Dambuza; actor, musician and entrepreneur Boity Thulo; make-up artist and beauty influencer Mihlali Ndamase and TikTok sensation Witney Ramabulana.

-State media