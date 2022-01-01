Nyaradzo Founder Phillip Mataranyika Naned Person Of The Year

Nyaradzo Group of Companies CEO and founder Philip Mataranyika has been named as the Person of the Year by CMG International Media Group on their end of year recognitions.

CMG said Mataranyika’s recognition is in acknowledgement of his inspirational business leadership and social input over the course of the year, along with other inspiring figures mentioned on the Person of the Year list.

“As CMG, we believe in visionary leadership and impacting people through our spheres of influence. The Person of the Year list is a celebration of some key figures who have inspired through their accomplishments over the course of the year,” said CMG Managing Director, Conrad Mwanza.

“We congratulate everyone on the list for their incredible work and keep urging people to step out boldly into their calling and push to better our communities.

Mataranyika oversaw the diversification of Nyaradzo’s operations, including opening offices in the United Kingdom, and supporting various initiatives of charity and the arts. He is also notably working on a book and shares personal stories and lessons on his large social media following.

Mutare bus fire hero Sirizani Butau was also given a special recognition and gratitude for his service following his heroic rescue of 8 people from a burning bus on 24 December, suffering severe burns himself in the process.

Musical man of the moment Nutty O was named the Musician of the Year following the success of his debut album Mustard Seed. Socialite Madam Boss was named Entertainer of the Year, crowning her hugely successful year as an actress, singer, and influencer.

Prominent arts journalist and media disruptor Plot Mhako was named influencer of the year for his authoritative curation and promotion of the arts through his various initiatives including earGROUND.com

Footballer Marvelous Nakamba was recognised as Sportsperson of the Year after his dramatic change of fortunes and rise to prominence in the English Premier League this year.

Advocate Fortune Chasi was named Politician of the Year with Skylake Boreholes founder Tatenda Samukange being named Businessperson of the Year.

The full publication of the Person of the Year booklet is available here

Person of the Year- Philip Mataranyika

Businessperson of the Year-Tatenda Samukange

Politician of the Year- Adv Fortune Chasi

Musician of the Year- Nutty O

Entertainer of the Year-Madam Boss

Influencer of the Year- Plot Mhako

Special Recognition- Sirizani Butau

Sportsperson of the Year- Marvelous Nakamba