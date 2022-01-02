Masvingo- Topora Accident Victims Named

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has named the victims of a road traffic accident that happened along Masvingo-Topora road on New Year.

We present the police statement:

FATAL ROAD TRAFFIC ACCIDENT AT THE 43 KM PEG ALONG MASVINGO-TOPORA ROAD

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 43 km peg along the Masvingo-Topora Road on 1st January 2021 at about 1430 hours, in which seven (07) people died while five (05) others were injured.

Circumstances are that a motorist who was driving a Nissan Caravan vehicle travelling towards Masvingo town, with 11 passengers on board, lost control of the vehicle and veered off the road to the right side. The vehicle rammed onto a tree leading to the death of six (06) people on the spot, including the driver, with one (01) person dying upon admission at Masvingo General Hospital.

The victims were positively identified by their next of kin as:-

Blessed Paradzai, a male adult aged 22 of Muzarira Village, Masvingo.

Nomore Manyengavana, a male adult aged 21 of Chitiyani Village, Masvingo.

Wisdom Paradzai, a male juvenile aged 17 of Chikwanda Village, Masvingo.

Adwin Paradzai, a male adult aged 18 of Chikwanda Village, Masvingo.

Vitalis Chikati, a male adult aged 19 of Mumbendi Village, Masvingo.

Joseph Madyambwa, a male adult aged 18 of Madyambwa Village, Zaka.

Washington Mhikuro, a male juvenile aged 17 of Muzarira Village, Masvingo.

The bodies of the victims were ferried to Masvingo General Hospital for post-mortem while the injured were referred to the same institution for treatment.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police is currently conducting investigations into this unfortunate road accident.

(NYATHI. P) Assistant Commissioner Senior Staff Officer (Press, Public and Int. Relations) to the Commissioner-General of Police

Police General Headquarters