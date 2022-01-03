Gvt Introduces Robert Mugabe Commendation Award

By A Correspondent- The government of Zimbabwe has introduced the Robert Gabriel Mugabe Commendation Award for service to Human Capital Development.

In a press statement shared by Permanent Secretary Nick Mangwana, the government is inviting nominations of deserving Zimbabwean citizens for the “Robert Gabriel Mugabe Commendation Award.”

According to the press statement, to qualify for the award one has to have distinguished themselves through outstanding service to human capital development.

Below is the full text of the statement: