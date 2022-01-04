5 Gwanda Man Nabbed For Killing Sheep Thief

By A Correspondent- Police details in Gwanda have arrested Mayibongwe Nsingo (38), Thulani Mdlongwa (33), Likhwa Nsingo (20), Thobekani Nsingo (20) and Stanford Nsingo (44) in connection with a case of murder which occurred on Monday at Magedleni Village.

The suspects as well as Khumbulani Nsingo and Moses Ndlovu who are still at large, hit the victim, Richard Nyoni with stones and logs after they found him at his homestead, skinning a sheep allegedly stolen from Unite Ndlovu (58).

In an unrelated incident police are investigating a case of public violence which occurred at Manyunyu Village, Tshanyaugwe, Gwanda on Sunday at about 0200 hours.

According to police reports, several suspects from neighbhouring villages armed with axes, machetes, spears, iron bars and knobkerries attacked a man (72) and his three sons alleging that they were giving information to the Police on the suspects’ cattle rustling activities.

Meanwhile, Police are hunting for the suspects who include, Prince Makhalima, Mehluli Makhalima, Nhlanhla Makhalima, Precautious Makhalima, Mavha Gumbi, Nkomoza Gumbi, as well as other suspects only identified as Lawrence, Mbongeni and Evans among other unnamed suspects