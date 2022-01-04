Warriors, Cameroon Friendly Cancelled

The Warriors’ proposed friendly match against Cameroon on Tuesday has been cancelled.

The game was supposed to round up the national team’s preparations for the Afcon 2021 tournament.

According to manager, Wellington Mpandare, the plans have been shelved after the two teams failed to agree on a date for the encounter.

The Indomitable Lions had proposed that the match be played on Monday.

However, the Warriors were involved in another friendly on Sunday against Sudan.

Mpandare told The Herald: “That game is no longer possible. Cameroon wanted to use the match venue for their opening game in the tournament but CAF advised that the venue is not available for use by any team five days before the start of the tournament, in line with the tournament rules.

“So the Cameroonians wanted us to play on Monday (today) but we felt it was not ideal to play two games in successive days since we had another game lined up against Sudan (yesterday).”

The Warriors are now expected to leave Cameroonian capital Yaoundé for Bafoussam, where there will be camped during the Afcon.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe