Young Motorcross Athlete Rips Into Zim ‘Empty’ Politicians

By Jane Mlambo| Young Zimbabwe motorcross athlete Tanya Muzinda has ripped into local politicians saying they are obsessed with elections and staying in power without worrying about the next generation.

Posting on Twitter, Muzinda who has represented and won prizes for Zimbabwe at global motorcross stages including in the United States of America accused local politicians of lacking leadership knowledge.

“Our systems have failed us by producing Politicians who have zero knowledge of Leadership.They think of the next elections,staying in power,makes promises and have funny programs thrust to the people towards elections.Leaders think of the next generation have vision and purpose!!,” said Muzinda.

Her comments drew mixed feelings from social media users with some accusing her father of being the brains behind the message while some hailed her for speaking out.