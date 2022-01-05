Gibson Sibanda A Dedicated National Leader- President Chamisa

Share

Tinashe Sambiri| MDC Alliance leader President Nelson Chamisa has said the late Movement for Democratic Change founding father, Gibson Sibanda was a dedicated trade unionist and national leader.

Sibanda was the first MDC vice president at its inception in 1999.

Sibanda and the late MDC president Morgan Richard Tsvangirai led a formidable force that challenged Zanu PF hegemony.

President Chamisa wrote on Twitter:

THE PEOPLE’S STRUGGLE…

This week, in memory, we honour the founding leader of the People’s Movement, the late veteran trade unionist, Gibson Sibanda.

Was born on the 1st of January 1944.

This week he would have turned 78 yrs old. Rest in peace Qhawe, Lala ngokuthula Qhawe.

President Tsvangirai with Gibson Sibanda