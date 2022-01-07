Coutinho Returns To EPL

Aston Villa have completed the signing of Philippe Coutinho after Barcelona accepted their loan offer.

The Brazilian is leaving Camp Nou in search of regular playing time. He has struggled to hold down a first-team place and spent the 2019/20 season on another loan at Bayern Munich.

The loan will last until end of the season and Villa will pay main part of the salary.

In confirming the deal, the EPL side said: “Aston Villa and FC Barcelona have agreed terms for Philippe Coutinho to spend the rest of this season on loan at Villa Park.

” The agreement, which is subject to the player completing a medical and receiving a work permit, also includes an option to buy and Philippe will travel to Birmingham in the next 48 hours.”

The transfer, meanwhile, will mark the return of the Brazilian to the English Premier League after his £146m move from Liverpool four years ago.

Coutinho will also be reunited with his former Reds teammate and current Villa head coach Steven Gerrard. – Soccer24 Zimbabwe