President Chamisa’s Solidarity Message To Zimbabweans In SA

Tinashe Sambiri|MDC Alliance leader President Nelson has said the problems affecting Zimbabweans in South Africa emanate from an immigration crisis in the region.

According to President Chamisa, thousands of Zimbabweans are running away from the political turmoil in the country.

He also blamed the Zanu PF regime for the deepening social unrest in Zimbabwe.

” To all Zimbabweans living in South Africa: we are concerned about you, your challenges and seized with your situation.

We have opened platforms of engagement. Ultimately we must fix our home base and that which has destroyed our beautiful and great country.

The immigration crisis facing the region is as a result of too much diplomacy and too little action on rigging of elections, governance deficits and multiple rights violations.

In order to solve the immigration challenges we must end elections rigging & citizens repression,” said President Chamisa.

He also posted a message of hope to the nation:

“I’ll go in the strength of the Lord God;I’ll make mention of Your righteousness, of Yours only.O God,You’ve taught me from my youth;And to this day I declare Your wondrous works.…O God, do not forsake me, until I declare your strength to this generation,Your power to everyone who is to come. Psalms 71:16-18 #Godisinit.”

