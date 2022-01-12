Chief Musarurwa In Court For Rape

Share

By- Chief Musarurwa, born Enos Musakwa (52), appeared in court on Tuesday facing two counts of attempted rape involving a 14-year-old girl.

The minor told the court that the traditional leader cornered and fondled her in an attempt to rape her.

Musarurwa, who is being represented by Norman Mugiya of Mugiya and Muvhimi Associates appeared before Chivhu Provincial Magistrate Batanai Madzinhira.

In the first incident which occurred in September 2020, the minor said she went to fetch water from a borehole near Musarurwa’s homestead when the chief lured her to his place.

The traditional leader allegedly took the girl into a corridor in his house where he fondled her breasts, caressed her v*gina and kissed her. He then allowed her to go.

In the second incident that allegedly took place on 9 August 2021, Chief Musarurwa visited the juvenile at her place of residence and found her in the company of her parents.

He reportedly managed to persuade the girl to get into his official car and then drove off.

Musarurwa allegedly parked his car and fondled the complainant’s breasts, caressed her v*gina and kissed her for about ten minutes before letting her go.

The girl reportedly went home crying and told her mother about the incident. The case was later reported at Chivhu ZRP on 25 August 2021.

Musarurwa is denying the allegations, claiming that he spent the month of September 2020 in Harare.

The traditional leader also said he is a victim of a border dispute between himself and Chief Chivese.

In the second count, Musarurwa admitted to visiting the complainant’s place on 9 August 2021 but said he had gone to see Jacob Tsodzo (father of the complainant) who was not feeling well.

Musarurwa said he was asked to talk to the girl who had allegedly become a problem in the community.

Meanwhile, the case was reported six months ago and it took many complaints from the parents before Chivhu Police brought it to court.

Corence Chimbadzwa represented the State. The case was postponed to 14 January 2022 for the continuation of trial.