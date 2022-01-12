Gvnt, Civil Servants In Crunch Salaries Indaba

By A Correspondent- Government representatives and the Zimbabwe Confederation of Public Sector Trade Unions (ZCPSTU) are set to meet this Wednesday for a fresh round of salary negotiations.

Civil servants are cautiously optimistic ahead of the National Joint Negotiating Committee (NJNC) meeting today after the Government paid their 2021 bonuses in US dollars and pledged to pay their COVID-19 allowances in foreign currency.

Speaking to Zimpapers Television Network (ZTN), Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister, Paul Mavima said:

We have our position but obviously cannot disclose it before we meet with the employees.

Whatever the outcome, we shall go back to Cabinet where the issue will be discussed.

As the employer, we have the best interests of the civil servants at heart.

ZCPSTU secretary-general David Dzatsunga said they would rather wait to hear what the Government has decided to offer them than celebrate prematurely. Said Dzatsunga:

We are obviously cautiously optimistic because we are still happy with what is in the kitty and what they are going to bring. But we don’t want to celebrate prematurely.

Civil servants will from this month receive their US$75 monthly COVID-19 risk allowance in cash as well as pensioners their US$30 allowances.-statemedia