Businessperson Charged For Assaulting Journalist

Share

By A Correspondent| Gabriel Mupasiri a ‘self-proclaimed’ businessperson in Zimbabwe’s southern town of Masvingo has reportedly been charged with disorderly conduct after he allegedly manhandled TellZim editor Passmore Kuzipa at a local hotel over a story published sometime in 2012.

According to TellZim, Mupasiri allegedly grabbed the journalist by the collar threatening to assault him over a story written about him in 2012 when Kuzipa was the then news editor of The Mirror. Following publication of the satirical article that year, Mupasiri stormed The Mirror offices and threatened to assault him.

On 28 May 2012 MISA Zimbabwe issued an alert condemning the assault.

Meanwhile, Mupasiri was expected to appear in court on 13 January 2022 after Kuzipa reported the matter to the police.