Zim Student Scores 25 Points At A Level, To Study Biology At Oxford University

james wakefield

By A Correspondent- A Zimbabwean student James Wakefield from St Johns College in Harare has scored 5 As at A level and has been accepted to study Biology at Oxford University.

Said St John’s College in a congratulatory notice to its class of 2021:

Congratulations to the Class of 2021 for their brilliant set of results in the November Cambridge Examinations.

Our top three students, James Wakefield, Samuel Sunguro and Carl Kaziboni, scored 89 points between them – “89 for 3”!

The Subject Pass Rate for the Class of 2021 is 98%.

Congratulations!

A special mention to James Wakefield who, after a rigorous series of interviews, has been accepted to study Biology at Oxford University, befittingly at their St. John’s College Campus.

Here are some of our top results: