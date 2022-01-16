War Vets Reject To Recognise Zanu PF Boss

War veterans and war collaborators in Manicaland Province have refused to recognise Mike Madiro as the Zanu PF provincial chairperson after he was declared the winner in the 28 December elections, alleging rigging.

Members of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) and the Zimbabwe Liberation War Collaborators Association (ZILIWACO) met at Mutare hall in Mutare last week and resolved to engage President Emmerson Mnangagwa over the matter.

Albert Nyakuedzwa, who lost to Madiro, and his supporters claim the elections were rigged.

Speaking on behalf of the war veterans after the meeting, war veteran Stembile Zimunya said they want Mnangagwa to “revisit” the outcome of the Zanu PF Manicaland provincial elections. She said:

The President should be given the correct results, we want to tell our President that with the current situation Manicaland has gone to the opposition and the issue of elections should be addressed as soon as possible.

We have decided that there should be a re-run. The opposition is laughing at us because of what happened in the province.

Yes, we are not disputing what the Politburo said but we are pleading with Emmerson to revisit the issue of Manicaland.

ZILIWACO secretary for administration in Buhera District, Enock Mukushwa, said they want a re-run of the elections. Said Mukushwa:

Electoral corruption was rampant in Buhera district among other areas. The results which came out are not a true representation, and we want a re-run.

ZNLWA national political commissar Joel Mureremba said he will continue fighting for Nyakuedzwa’s cause even it if means imprisonment for him. He said:

I don’t have any challenge with what the Politburo said but when I was given the provincial election results Nyakuedzwa had won only to realise later that the results have been changed.

The results should be corrected. We were arrested during the former late President Mugabe, we slept in the cells at Mutare Central so l am not afraid to be arrested.

There are people who are stopping us from meeting President Mnangagwa but we are going to find a way to meet him.

Meanwhile, Madiro on Saturday told The Standard that he will “not comment on such wild claims.”