Chitungwiza Municipality Destroys Vending Stalls

Share

By- Chitungwiza Municipality has started demolishing what it called illegal vending stalls across the town.

The municipality said they are doing this to clean up Harare Metropolitan province.

The local authority is accusing MDC-led councils, whose officials have over the years, for what it said was turning a blind eye on the mess.

Municipal police were at the weekend leading the demolitions while armed Zimbabwe Republic Police officers were on standby in case of violent clashes.

The demolished structures were in Makoni Shopping Centre, Zengeza 2 along Hombarume Road, Unit L and C-Junction.

While some had heeded a council ultimatum issued last Friday and removed their wares and illegal structures, others remained defiant and lost valuables.

At Makoni Shopping Centre, among the demolished structures was a container situated opposite Chicken Inn which had been divided into shops.

A few metres from the container, some traders whose structures were demolished, could be seen removing valuables such as metal sheets for reuse.

Chitungwiza acting town clerk Mrs Evangelista Machona at the weekend said the demolitions were targeting all illegal structures especially along road servitudes. Herald