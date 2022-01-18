Two Zimbabweans Who Escaped From S.A Prison Nabbed

By A Correspondent- Four Zimbabwean prisoners being transported to a South African court escaped after armed men ambushed a police van and sprung them free on Friday.

Augustine Nqobani Moyo, Nkululeko Nkomo, Mbongiseni Mkandla, Thulani Dube and South African national Robert Hlatshwayo were due to appear in court on charges of armed robbery, attempted murder and possession of an unlicenced firearm.

South African police said Hlatshwayo and Nkomo were re-arrested on Friday night, and the search continued for the three other escapees.

The prisoners were being transported to Vosloorus Magistrate’s Court on Friday morning, when a silver Audi allegedly cut off the police van at the corner of Barry Marais Road and Rondebult Road in Brakpan.

Three armed suspects exited the Audi and allegedly released the awaiting trial prisoners before fleeing the scene.

The police were outnumbered. It was two vehicles that were involved in this incident. One blocked the police vehicle from the front and a number of armed suspects, with rifles, then indicated to the police officers that they must stop the vehicle,” Muridili said.

The men were arrested in connection with a robbery at a business in Dawn Park, police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said.

Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela commended the swift apprehension of the two fugitives.

“We thank the public for all the tip-offs that the police have been receiving on the whereabouts of the fugitives. The public is our eyes and ears in the communities and plays a vital role in the fight against crime,” said Mawela.

He added the tip-offs were all assessed and followed up to ensure the police “do not leave any stone unturned in the quest to bring all the escapees back to prison”.