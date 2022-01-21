Army Court Martial Sentences Duo To 40yrs Over Armed Robbery

Share

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Defence Forces General Court Martial has sentenced two Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) members to 40 years imprisonment each for armed robbery.

The two soldiers, Lance Corporal Tatenda Dzimbanhete and Trooper Wilfred Munesi were sentenced on 19 January.

In a statement this Friday, Director Army Public Relations Colonel Alphios Makotore said five years each of their respective sentences were suspended on condition that they restitute their robbery victim, Simon Arnold of Surrey Farm, of cash amounting to US$16 830 and R600. Said Col. Mokotore:

Two soldiers, members of the Zimbabwe National Army, Lance Corporal Dzimbanhete Tatenda and Trooper Munesi Wilfred were on 19 January sentenced to 40 years imprisonment each by the Zimbabwe Defence Forces General Court Martial for armed robbery.

Five years each of their respective sentences were suspended on condition that they restitute the complainant, Simon Arnold of Surrey Farm near Marondera, cash amounting to US$ 16 830 and R600.

Both were reduced ranks of private and first-year trooper, respectively and discharged from the Zimbabwe Defence Forces with ignominy.

They both pleaded guilty to the charges of armed robbery which they committed on 15 November 2021 at Surrey Farm near Marondera.

The Zimbabwe National Army does not condone cases of indiscipline and misconduct and will continue to pass deterrent sentences on any would-be offenders.