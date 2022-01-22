Peter Moyo, Mark Ngwazi Torch Musarara Tree Planting Event

Share

By Showbiz Correspondent- Sungura giants Peter Moyo and Mark Ngwazi Friday torched the Chiweshe community.

During a tree-planting day ceremony, the two staged a memorable five (5) hour-long show at Chiweshe at St Alban Primary school.

The event was organised by one of the country’s leading confectionery and bread manufacturing companies, Natbake.

The organiser of the event, Nabake CEO and Zanu PF Mazowe District Coordinating Committee Chairman, Tafadzwa Musarara, said he was shocked by the attendance at the tree planting event.

” I want to thank the people of Chiweshe for leaving their homes and fields and coming in their numbers to attend the tree planting day. This shows that the Chiweshe community values development in their area. It also exhibits the unity that the Chiweshe community has always maintained,” he said.

Tree planting day is held in December, but because of Covid-19, Musarara hosted it yesterday, Friday, 21 January.