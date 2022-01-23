Teen Scores 10As At O’Level Cambridge Exams

By A Correspondent- A 17 year old Bulawayo boy, Liyanda Lionel Ncube from Atlantic Academy, has scored all As in the Cambridge November 2021 Ordinary Level exams.

Ncube is described by his teachers as an intelligent, hard-working and disciplined student who has modelled himself as a perfectionist who does not believe in failure, ably setting and attaining high standards for himself.

Liyanda’s father, Mr Linda Ncube, said his son’s good results were also attributed to the teachers who assisted Liyanda and the conducive environment of the school.

“The good results scored are also attributed to the excellent and selfless teachers at the Atlantic Academy who guided him through his studies. Also, the school provides a conducive learning environment that helps students to achieve their full potential,” said Mr Ncube.

s he proceeds to Advanced Level, Liyanda has set his sights on studying sciences and his preferred combination is Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and Computer Science and is looking to pursue a career in Software Engineering to help speed the innovation process globally.

Liyanda gave advice to other students suggesting they must follow the right channels and have a positive attitude because no goal is too high to achieve.

“No goal is too high to achieve if the right steps and attitude are followed. Always put effort and focus on your studies, it pays off,” said Liyanda.

His As came in Computer Science, Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Accounting, Economics, Business Studies, Geography and English Language.-statemedia