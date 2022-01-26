Chinese National Who Married Minor Fined

By A Correspondent- Chief Samuel Neuso of Sanyati has ordered a Chinese national accused of marrying a minor to pay four cattle, three sheep and an unspecified amount of money as a fine for the offence.

The Chinese national only identified as Yan, an engineer at Rongxin/Mambo Mine about 75km from Kadoma in Mashonaland West province, was summoned to appear before the chief’s court on Sunday to answer to the charge.

The cash part of the fine was paid at Chief Neuso’s court yesterday.

Yan pleaded guilty to violating traditional values when he married a 15-year-old minor on November 26, 2021.

Chief Neuso also found the Chinese’s in-laws guilty of the offence.

The forced marriage came to light after being exposed by NewsDay in December last year.

Sources claim that the minor is now pregnant.

“It has been resolved that the pregnant minor must go back to her parents and return to Yan when she turns 16,” revealed the source.

The minor (name withheld) was doing Form 3 when she was married off to Yan after he paid US$2 000 in bride price.

Yan was accompanied by his go-between, Clement Chimbunde, during the weekend traditional court hearing.

Sources in Sanyati said most poor families in the area were marrying off their underage daughters to Chinese miners.

Recently, Women Affairs, Small and Medium Enterprises minister Sithembiso Nyoni said all Chinese nationals who marry minors should be arrested and deported.-newsday