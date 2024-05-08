Mnangagwa Off To Attend A Fertilizer Meeting

By A Correspondent| Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Nick Mangwana has announced that President Emmerson Mnangagwa has left the country for Kenya where he is set to attend a fertilizer meeting.

Posting on X, Mangwana said;

HE President @edmnangagwa has left for Nairobi,Kenya to attend the Africa Fertilizer and Soil Health Summit. The Summit will discuss the crucial role of fertilizer and soil health in sustainable productivity growth of African Agriculture. Hon VP Gen (rtd), Dr CGDN Chiwenga is the Acting President in his Excellency’s absence. #FoodSecurity

