Gweru Teens Knife Drinking-Mate To Death

By-Two teenagers allegedly gruesomely stabbed and killed their drinking mate following a drunken misunderstanding in Lower Gweru, police have said.

The duo, Tadiwanashe Mhlanga and Philimon Dube, allegedly brutally knifed Tafadzwa Sibanda to death at Insukamini Business Centre after he stopped them from assaulting a bar lady.

Police have since arrested Mhlanga, but Dube is on the run.

Sibanda, 24, was knifed after he restrained the duo from beating the lady bar tender for trying to close up for the day when they still wanted service.

Midlands police spokesperson Emmanuel Mahoko said the incident happened close to midnight, and law enforcement agents had launched a manhunt for Dube.

“It is alleged that Sibanda was drinking beer with the two suspects, Mhlanga and Dube, both aged 18 years of Ndayo Village under Chief Bunina.

“The three had a misunderstanding after Sibanda stopped the two suspects from insulting the bar lady who wanted to close the bar,” he said.

–New Ziana