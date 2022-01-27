Gvt Increases Evacuation Centers In Manicaland

By A Correspondent- Government yesterday increased the number of evacuation centres in Manicaland province from 396 to 459 in an effort to deal with potential effects of Cyclone Ana.

Two students are marooned in Nyanga due to heavy floods.

Tropical Cyclone Ana has already hit neighbouring Mozambique and Malawi, resulting in three deaths.

It hit Zimbabwe on Monday night, leaving a trail of destruction including 105 houses in Manicaland.

The Mozambique National Institute for Management and Disaster Risk Reduction said two people died in the neighbouring country, 66 were injured, while 546 homes were partially destroyed, and another 115 completely destroyed.

The Malawi Department of Disaster Management Affairs said one person died, while 30 others sustained injuries, with displaced families seeking refuge from flooding in churches and schools.

Manicaland Civil Protection Unit chairperson Edgar Seenza yesterday said Zimbabwe had recorded two cases of internally displaced persons due to flooded rivers.

“We now have 459 evacuation centres in the province, and we have two internally displaced persons whereby two students from Nyafaru Secondary School in Nyanga were unable to go back to their homes because of flooded Gairezi River,” Seenza said.

“I am happy to say that we have no casualties yet.”

Seenza said two bridges were damaged: Samhutsa bridge in Chipinge and Gairezi bridge in Nyanga, while seven roads were blocked by floods in Manicaland province.

“We have 105 houses whose roofs were blown off and damaged. Six institutional buildings also had their roofs blown off in the province,” he said.

The Meteorological Services Department said Chimanimani received the most rainfall during the tropical storm.

Areas in Zimbabwe forecast to be affected by Cyclone Ana include Kariba and Hurungwe in Mashonaland West province, Mudzi and Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe in Mashonaland East province, and Rushinga, Muzarabani, Centenary, Mt Darwin and Mbire in Mashonaland Central province.-newsday