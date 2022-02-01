Bulawayo Condemns Zupco Buses

By- Bulawayo United Residents Association (BURA) has expressed concern over a spate of road accidents involving Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (ZUPCO) buses.

The association blames both ZUPCO and Bulawayo City Council (BCC).

This comes after two ZUPCO buses have been involved in road accidents in different parts of the city in just a week killing a combined four while injuring over 25 people.

BURA chairperson, Winos Dube said it was sad that the accidents were involving the main transport provider, ZUPCO whose mandate is said to save the people. Dube added:

It’s an issue of concern as residents as well as the leaders and representatives of residents that we have to go through such. This experience leaves us to ask ourselves what causes these accidents.

The state of the roads is very bad and needs serious attention.

And the buses themselves are they road worthy and are they the ones that should be providing these services.

Dube also suggested that the personnel tasked to ferry passengers may not be mentally sound to be delivering these services.

Dube urged the relevant authorities to fix the issue.

The accidents involving ZUPCO buses have not been confined to Bulawayo, they have been happening nationwide.

More: Open Council Bulawayo