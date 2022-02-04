President Chamisa: I Am Humbled By Overwhelming Birthday Messages

THANK YOU BELOVED! Having true friends who genuinely wish you well is so fulfilling and such a beautiful feeling. Having pillars who stand with you in prayer is such a treasure.

I’m so humbled by your warm and encouraging messages from across Zimbabwe, Africa and the world. I’m now more ready, older and stronger. Energized, thrilled and fired up!

The GREATEST GIFT you can give the nation is registering to vote. #Godisinit

Advocate Nelson Chamisa

Citizens Coalition For Change President