Documentary: The Last Hours Of Ginimbi

Share

Award winning journalist Robert Mukondiwa has released a documentary that chronicles the last hours of one of Zimbabwe’s top socialites and controversial businessman Genius Ginimbi Kadungure who died when his Rolls Royce rammed into a tree along Borrowdale road.

The documentary carries interviews from people who were close to the man who lived a fast life and dominated social scenes in newspapers and the internet.

Since his death in 2020, Zimbabwe’s internet streets have not been the same as the man never shied from controversy that saw him endear himself with millions of people who were shocked when news broke out that he had died in an accident.

Watch documentary below…