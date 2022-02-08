Magistrate To Hand Down Ruling On T Freddy’s Rape Case On Friday

HARARE Magistrate Gloria Takundwa has postponed the ruling on Prophet T Freddy’s application for discharge at the close of the State’s case in a matter in which he stands accused of rape.

Magistrate Takundwa indicated that she is still in the process of compiling the ruling, which she will hand down on Friday.

Goodness and Mercy Ministries founder, Tapiwa Freddy is facing two counts of rape and one count of assaulting a 33-year-old Harare woman, who has physical disabilities.

During cross-examination in January, the complainant revealed that her life was now in danger after the day she dared to file rape charges against the well-known man of the cloth.

-State Media