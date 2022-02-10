Mnangagwa Ditched By Loyal Supporter

By Farai D Hove | All time Emmerson Mnangagwa backer Jackie Ngarande has ditched the ZANU PF leader for CCC President Nelson Chamisa.

Ngarande made the announcement Wednesday evening when she said she is joining the CCC Women’s League, emphasis added, since the term “League” is Zanu PF brand language.

She 2 hours later renamed it by its original title: Women’s Assembly.

Ngarande is known for her philanthropy and benevolence across the country.

Her statement comes as the nation readies for the upcoming bi elections triggered after the MDC dissenter, Douglas Mwonzora illegally recalled several of Chamisa’s MPs.

Jackie Ngarande