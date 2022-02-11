ZimEye
1/3 The ZRP is investigating a robbery case in which a 33 year old Norton man was robbed of a Mercedes Benz C200 vehicle, A20 Samsung cellphone and US$180 cash, at the 35 km peg along Harare-Bulawayo Rd on 09/02/22 at about 2100 hrs.— Zimbabwe Republic Police (@PoliceZimbabwe) February 11, 2022
3/3 complainant’s valuables and cut the seat belts of the vehicle before tying him on a tree in a bush area at Hunyani Bridge. They then drove off in the complainant’s vehicle towards Harare.
