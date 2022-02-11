Restore Civil Servants Dignity- President Chamisa Tells Mnangagwa

Tinashe Sambiri|Citizens’ Coalition For Change leader President Nelson Chamisa has challenged Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration to stop playing with civil servants’ conscience.

On Tuesday the regime announced a 20% pay rise – which has been rejected by civil servants.

According to President Chamisa, civil servants deserve to get their full salaries in United States dollars.

“RESTORE WORKERS’ DIGNTY..Government incentive measures to partially pay civil servants in USD is too little to guarantee a decent wage.

Pay full salaries in USD.Just fully dollarize.

The market is now effectively dollarised. Our Citizens government will make workers happy again,” President Chamisa wrote on Twitter.