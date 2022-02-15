Benny Hinn, Juanita Bynum Campaign For Mnangagwa Activist Passion Java

ARE BENNY HINN AND JUANITA BYNUM TRUE PROPHETS? The below are videos of the US preachers with the controversial ZANU PF activist, Passion Java. In the first footage, is the female prophetess announcing that the clown Java is an anointed man of God. In the second one, Java and Hinn are announcing an upcoming program in Harare, before signing off with the offensive: “twabam” squealer.

Jyamuta Bynum and Passion Java

Benny Hinn and Juanita Bynum are held by many Pentecostal Christians as preachers of good morals, and the latest development strikes out opposites on his character.

Passion Java has several videos of him supporting the ongoing terrorism in Zimbabwe and he regularly engages in vulgarities in public.

VIDEO