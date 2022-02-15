Magistrate, Prosecutor In No Show For Fadzayi Mahere’s Trial
15 February 2022
By A Correspondent- A Harare Magistrate including the prosecutor handling the trial of Fadzayi Mahere are in no show at Rotten Row magistrates court,
The development was revealed by Mahere who said:
“No prosecutor or magistrate in sight. The police officer who is meant to come & testify about his investigations with @Twitter regarding a tweet I admit tweeting is also nowhere to be found. 3hours, 30 mins of faffing about. 13 months of remand. Zero progress.
We wait.”