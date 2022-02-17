Charles Yohane Murder: Fresh Details Emerge

New details in the robbery and murder of former Caps United and Warriors left-back Charles Yohane over the weekend in South Africa have emerged.

Reports indicate that one of the suspects in the 48-year-old Zimbabwean’s murder was arrested in Soweto after he was found driving around in the deceased’s car.

The car was spotted driving around Mzimhlophe for most of Sunday until it was recovered later in the day with the case now with the police.

Yohane went missing on Saturday only for his body to be found in the Mzimhlophe Hostel, Soweto on Saturday evening with bullet wounds.

According to family members, the former Bidvest Wits player had gone to a match and encountered the carjackers in Soweto on his way home.

CCTV footage of Yohane’s kidnapping at a traffic light emerged where a gang of four men jumped into his BMW vehicle and forced him to drive off.

The gang had reportedly failed in an attempt to hijack another car before they attacked Yohane.

According to KickOff.com, Johane had been using the car he was driving for e-hailing service Bolt on a part-time basis after training sessions at the academy where he was coaching.

The incident happened on Saturday with his body arriving at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in the early hours of Sunday after residents near the hostel heard gunshots.

One of his friends and former Warriors defender, Innocent Chikoya identified Yohane’s body.

The family has started the process to repatriate the remains, with former Zimbabwe footballers pooling resources to help in the repatriation via a local funeral services company.

Mourners are gathered at the family home in Mbare but family members are not yet sure when the body is expected to arrive.

Madzibaba, as Yohane was known then by his fans, was part of the dominant Steve Kwashi coached Caps United class of 1996 that won the first League Championship for the club since Independence.

Yohane also starred for the Warriors when he scored in their 3-0 win over Sudan in Khartoum in 1997 in the AFCON 1998 qualifiers.

The late defender was a regular Warriors player and was part of the 2004 squad that qualified for their first-ever AFCON Tournament hosted by Tunisia.- NewsDay