Yellow Revolution Unstoppable

Share

Tinashe Sambiri|Citizens’ Coalition For Change leader President Nelson Chamisa has said the yellow revolution is bringing new values and a new culture.

The party will hold a star rally at Zimbabwe Grounds in Harare on Sunday.

In a statement, President Chamisa urged citizens across the country to attend the rally.

“YELLOW CITIZENS! THIS IS YOUR SHOW…THIS TIME!

FRESH, BRAND NEW, NEW VALUES, NEW CULTURE. WELCOME TO THE NEW. BE THE NEW! CITIZENS AT THE CENTRE.

THE FUTURE IS EXCITING!#CCC.”