Wife Smashes Huby’s Car Over WhatsApp

By – A Harare woman smashed her husband’s car after a row over her cellphone.

Tonderai Masenda’s car was reportedly damaged by his wife after he went through her mobile phone without her permission.

Witnesses, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the wife was caught smiling into her phone whereupon her husband grabbed it and sped off.

“I just heard noise while I was walking along Harare Street so, because I love stories, I then rushed to where the noise was coming from,” a witness said.

“When I got there, the wife was still there but the husband had left. It is said the lady was over the counter on WhatsApp, smiling and giggling while the husband was standing at the door.

“The husband got jealous and walked towards his wife and grabbed the phone and ran away with it.

“The wife tried to run after the husband but it was already too late because the guy had already left. The lady, in anger, then started smashing the husband’s car.”

Contacted for comment, Masenda denied having his car damaged although this publication is in possession of pictures of the smashed vehicle.

“I don’t know what you are talking about; the car was never smashed,” Masenda said.

His wife’s phone was not available when H-Metro tried to get a comment from her.

-H Metro