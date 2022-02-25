“Month On Month Inflation Rises”: ZimStats

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT), a corporate body that was established through the Census and Statistics Act of 2007, has announced that the country’s month-on-month inflation rate rose in February 2022. In January, Zimbabwe’s yearly and monthly rates of inflation had marginally declined.

We present an update by ZIMSTAT:

The month-on-month inflation rate in February 2022 was 7.0 percent gaining 1.7 percentage points on the January 2022 rate of 5.3 percent.

The year-on-year inflation rate (annual percentage change) for the month of February 2022 as measured by the all items Consumer Price Index (CPI) stood at 66.1 percent.

The CPI for the month ending February 2022 stood at 4 483.06 compared to 4 189.97 in January 2022 and 2 698.89 in February 2021.

Blended Consumer Price Index— February 2022 The month-on-month inflation rate in February 2022 was 3.1 percent increasing by 0.4 percentage points on the January 2021 rate of 2.7 percent.

The year-on-year inflation rate (annual percentage change) for the month of February 2022 as measured by all items blended Consumer Price Index CPI stood at 27.8 percent.

The blended CPI for the month ending February 2022 stood at 142.28 compared to 138.02 in January 2022 and 111.30 in February 2021.

Poverty Datum Lines — February 2022

• The Food Poverty Line FPL for one person in February 2022 was $6 660.00

• The Total Consumption Poverty Line TCPL for one person stood at $9 144.00 in February 2022.