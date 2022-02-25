Zanu PF Youths Force NetOne To Reverse Data Tariff Hikes

By- NetOne has reversed its decision to increase data tariffs by 100 per cent.

The decision comes after Zanu PF youths had confronted the network provider to think twice.

The state-owned entity reverted to its old One Fi bundle prices as it backtracked on its decision to increase

10GB of data now costs $6 500, with 25GB going for $8 500, 50GB is $12 500 and $15 000 is needed for 80GB.

NetOne Cellular had yesterday announced that it would be increasing data bundle tariffs today.

This Friday, the 25th of February 2022, NetOne had hiked its tariffs to the effect that:

One-Fi – 10GB costs $16250 One-Fi Plus – 25GB costs $41700 1400 One-Fi Ultra – 50GB costs $81400, and One-Fi Extreme – 80GB costs $99000

Customers expressed outrage and NetOne responded:

REVIEW OF TARIFFS

In light of the recent tariff reviews, NetOne would like to thank our valued customers for your feedback which is greatly appreciated and is of paramount importance to us. We are in the process of looking into all the concerns that you have raised and we will keep you posted on further developments.

NetOne eventually reverted to old tariffs.