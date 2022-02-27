ZimEye
ℹ️ Confirmed: App analytics data show that the #Russia state-owned media outlet RT has been removed from the Google Play Store in #Ukraine. The takedown is at the request of the government in Kyiv. RT remains available on Apple's App Store.📰 Background: https://t.co/ihPX8fb86s pic.twitter.com/I6an2S3LL9— NetBlocks (@netblocks) February 27, 2022
