Abramovich Puts Chelsea For Sale

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has put the club up for sell, with Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss claiming that he is one of four parties to have received an offer.

Pressure has been mounting on Abramovich over the past week following Russia’s attack on Ukraine, and he could be hit with possible sanctions from the UK government targeting high-profile Russian businessmen.

The 55-year old has already stepped back from his duties as the owner of the Blues after handing over the the “stewardship” to the club’s Charitable Foundation.

In an interview with Swiss German-language newspaper Blick, Wyss, 86, has suggested he received an offer to buy Chelsea on Tuesday.

“Abramovich is one of Putin’s closest advisers and friends,” Wyss told the publication.

“Like all other oligarchs, he is also in a panic. Abramovich is trying to sell all his villas in England. He also wants to get rid of Chelsea quickly. I and three other people received an offer on Tuesday to buy Chelsea from Abramovich.

“I have to wait four to five days now. Abramovich is currently asking far too much. You know, Chelsea owe him £2 billion. But Chelsea has no money. Means: Those who buy Chelsea should compensate Abramovich.

He continued: “As of today, we don’t know the exact selling price. I can well imagine starting at Chelsea with partners. But I have to examine the general conditions first. But what I can already say: I’m definitely not doing something like this alone. If I buy Chelsea, then with a consortium consisting of six to seven investors.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe