Chamisa Issues Poisoning Alert

By- The opposition Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) President Nelson Chamisa said his party leadership has been targeted for poisoning and should always be on high alert.

Chamisa said several such attempts had been made on his party leadership.

He said:

It’s only that we don’t say much and the people who were doing this are the people who have been making attempts on our lives. They were celebrating that we poisoned him when he was in Botswana, I don’t normally eat but it shows you wicked people who believe in eliminating elements.

We have told all our leaders, all our candidates that please eat with a lot of care, it is good to have appetite but control your appetite. Be careful, not everything is food, we are in a dangerous zone. Be careful about your cars, just last night they sideswiped our car.

Chamisa told The NewsHawks this week that the state killed former Prime Minister, the late Morgan Tsvangirai who succumbed to cancer on 14 February 2018.

There has been a rise in reported cases of intra-party and inter-party political violence across the country since 2020.

This is happening as the country is preparing for 26 March 2022 by-elections and 2023 harmonised elections.

Zimbabwe has in the past experienced political violence before, during and after elections, a situation that undermined polls’ credibility.

More: The NewsHawks