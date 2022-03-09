Top Zanu PF Official Fired For Shunning Party Meeting

By- Zanu PF’s Mashonaland East provincial executive has suspended party official and UMAA Group of Colleges owner Cleopas Kundiona for failing to avail himself during party programmes.

Kundiona lost the ZANU PF primary elections to Ignatius Mateveke for the Marondera Central constituency which became vacant after the MDC-T recalled Caston Matewu (MDC Alliance‎)‎.

Despite losing the primary poll to his rival, Kundiona was still expected to help campaign for him and fund his campaign.

In a letter dated 4 March 2022, ZANU PF provincial vice-chairperson Kudzai Majuru said:

You were seen in the constituency moving and campaigning for the MDC candidates and you failed to avail yourself for the party programmes without real cause.