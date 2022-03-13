Latest On Nakamba Injury

Marvelous Nakamba is expected to return to action after the March international break, Aston Villa coach Steven Gerrard has revealed.

The Zimbabwean picked a knee injury in Villa’s visit to Liverpool in December, and the knock required surgery.

The diagnosis pointed a medial collateral ligament (MCL) damage.

After almost four months out, Nakamba is already back at training and is expected to be available for selection for the game against Wolves on 2 April.

“Obviously, Nakamba is going to be another three to four weeks, hopefully, it will be three,” Gerrard told reporters earlier in the week.

Before the injury, Nakamba had established himself as the first choice in the Villa’s central midfield. He made five successive starts under Gerrard, who took over the reins in mid-November.

The performances saw him named Villa’s Player of the Month for November.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe