Masvingo Mourns Prominent Preacher

Share

MASVINGO – Prominent preacher and director of Isaiah 61 Ministries International Church, Elizabeth Mabhugu Chademana died as she was praying at Mangwandi Hills on the outskirts of Masvingo at 12pm yesterday.

She was 62.

She was at the mountain with a Kenyan woman, Maureen Oboge, her spiritual daughter when she died. Obegi told The Mirror that Chademana died peacefully,

“She asked me to open the Bible and read her Psalms 124. As I opened the Bible ready to read, I realised that she was now sleeping on her back. I tried to wake her up but failed and I called people back home.

“Blaki Chawapiwa and Pastor Peter Dhima came and they also failed to wake her up. We called Mars only to confirm that she was dead,” said Oboge.

Psalm 124 generally says our enemies will not make us perish because God is on our side.

Mourners are gathered at 1443 Protea Avenue in Rhdhene and burial will be on Monday at Mangwandi Cemetery.

The deceased’s niece, Blaki Chawapiwa said that the death came as a shock as she was fit and did not complain of any ailment.

She said that the deceased woke up in the morning and watered her garden and washed her clothes before leaving for Mangwandi. Up in the hill she showed Oboge around the places before they sat down to read the bible and pray.

“I still do not believe my aunt is gone. She was fit,” said Chawapiwa.

The postmortem says she died of High Blood Pressure.

Oboge said that death came when they were on fasting. However, on the day Chademana encouraged Oboge to take food as a long journey awaited her.

The burial was delayed to allow her sister Nyaradzo Mabhugu Shato to arrive from Senegal.

Chademana was born in Nyazvidzi, Gutu. She is survived by her daughter Trust Vimbai Chademana.

Isaiah 61 Ministry International Church was founded by Mama Gladys Mwangi in Kenya.https://masvingomirror.com