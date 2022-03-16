UK Jobs For Zimbabweans : List Of Sponsors

ZimEye announces a list of UK job sponsors for nursing and carer poste recently forwarded to this news network. We also present one particular sponsor we have proof has brought in nurses from Zimbabwe without charging them a penny. This agency is called: Walson’s Healthcare.

Their telephone number is 01306 588888.

The following is the email list of some of the UK employers forwarded this news network:

h[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

careers.kingsleyhealthcare.co.uk

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

https://www.midco-care.co.uk/jobs/senior-support-workers-skilled-worker-visa

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

https://beta.jobs.nhs.uk/candidate/jobadvert/C9438-21-1821

List of Sponsors

📝 Eden Personnel

📝Recruit Kas

📝Flamelily

📝Great Prospects

📝Blakehill

📝Pearl’s

📝MMA health care recruitment

📝Option care

📝A1

📝Third hand Care

📝Medicom

📝Wise Magnet

📝Excel Care24

📝melrosehousecare

📝Edith Health care

📝Amber

📝jobplusuk

📝careinrecruit

📝grace247care

📝Excelsis Health Care Limited

📝Ahouzan health care

📝witneycare

📝linkmedical staffing solutions

📝C &E consulting crew

📝Gutu mirror

📝Agincare careers

📝qualitcare

📝loving Angel’s care

📝Opticare

📝IPT care international recruit